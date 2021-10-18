Raft wins USAF SBIR Phase III contract for data centralisation services

An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron conducts Agile Combat Employment maneuvers in support of Architecture Demonstration and Evaluation 5.2 during operation Pacific Iron 21 at Antonio B. Credit: USAF / Master Sgt Matthew Plew.

Full-stack agile services and digital consulting firm Raft has secured the US Air Force (USAF) Data Fabric small business innovation research (SBIR) Phase III contract.

Under the contract, the digital consulting firm will provide data centralisation services to support the Chief Architect Office (CAO) of the Department of the Air Force (DAF) enterprise data architecture.

To revitalise data centralisation innovation using event streaming architecture and integrated solutions, Raft will partner with the federal government for easier and improved data analysis.

The CAO mission is aimed at easing data visibility with an enterprise data architecture prototype.

It enables users to access previously siloed data and platforms.



Raft founder and CEO Shubhi Mishra said: “Raft is proud to work alongside the airforce to leverage our non-traditional approach to building a scalable data solution that delivers real impact.

“Our shared vision is to develop a capability that simplifies integrations for applications and sensors across all our operational user communities.

“The Data Fabric changes our users’ interaction with data forever and unlocks new tactical capabilities to accelerate our military’s path to data dominance.”

Data library company Confluent and Cloud-native authorisation leader Styra are also joining Raft for the latest contract.

Together, the team will work towards developing a global ‘source-of-truth’ tactical Data Fabric capable of easily integrating disparate applications.

Furthermore, the team allows software factories practising continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) to employ quicker and automate version control.

Styra co-founder and CTO Tim Hinrichs said: “The partnership between Styra and Raft brings our Open Policy Agent-based access control solutions to the Raft Data Fabric initiative.

“As the founders of OPA, we know first-hand the power of policy-as-code in minimising risk and accelerating development.”

In July this year, the US DAF completed Architecture Demonstration and Evaluation (ADE) 5, the fifth in a series of events designed to achieve decision superiority.