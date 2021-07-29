US DAF completes ADE 5 event designed to achieve decision superiority

USAF crew chiefs assigned to the 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Air National Guard Hawaii, refuel a F-22 Raptor in support of Architecture Demonstration and Evaluation 5. Credit: USAF / Senior Airman Alexandra Minor.

The US Department of the Air Force (DAF) has completed Architecture Demonstration and Evaluation (ADE) 5, the fifth in a series of events designed to achieve decision superiority.

In support of the ADE, the DAF’s Chief Architect Office (CAO) conducted experiments spanning all 11 combatant commands.

These experiments were carried out in collaboration with US Pacific Air Forces, US Northern Command, the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center and the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence & Security.

Particularly, CAO’s ADE 5 aimed to move the Department of Defense (DoD) towards decision superiority mission architecture.

It involved three primary pillars, namely the emerging technology and concepts of operation from the airforce and space force, the third Global Information Dominance Experiment (GIDE), and Pacific Iron 2021 Agile Combat Employment exercise.



Space Force and Air Force chief architect Preston Dunlap said: “Operating without decision superiority is like a tourist driving in New York City without GPS; you may ultimately get where you need to go, but it won’t be efficient and may not be effective.

“Our goal at Department of the Air Force Architecture Demonstration and Evaluation 5 was to move DoD towards an integrated mission architecture that achieves AI-enabled decision superiority anywhere, from combatant commands all the way down to the edge, whether in competition or conflict.”

ADE 5 objectives included increased domain awareness of global actions in competition and crisis; increased information dominance through AI; increased decision superiority by developing feasible deterrence courses of action.

The objectives also included increased global integration through rapid cross combatant command collaboration and increased agile decision superiority.

CAO conducted experiments of key enabling technologies. This included the application of artificial intelligence to support decision advantage and providing Pacific Air Forces deployed communications teams with commercial-off-the-shelf networking technologies and commercial communications pathways to enhance network resiliency.

Dunlap added: “Our partnership with forward-leaning organisations like US Northern Command, US Pacific Air Forces, the Joint AI Center, and USDI on ADE 5 has yielded invaluable progress in designing and evaluating the technical architectures that will provide senior leaders and joint warfighters the decision advantage they both need and deserve.”