RAF’s 47 Squadron participates in Exercise Red Flag Alaska

The RAF deployed 47 Squadron’s one C-130J Hercules aircraft and four crews to conduct Exercise Red Flag-Alaska. Credit: UK Royal Air Force.

The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) has deployed its 47 Squadron to practise air combat training with coalition partners during Exercise Red Flag Alaska.

Participants included four crew members from the 47 Squadron along with one C-130J Hercules aircraft based at RAF Brize Norton.

The team was deployed to the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), Anchorage in Alaska, US.

During the deployment, the aircraft flew for 11 hours each day, with a 100% serviceability rate monitored by RAF engineers.

The sorties flown also supported the 15 Squadron RAF Regiment, which was responsible for conducting operations on a remote airstrip along with the Tactical Air Traffic Controllers (TATC).

47 Squadron Officer Commanding wing commander Sjoberg said: “47 Squadron are very privileged to participate in Exercise Red Flag Alaska and we are grateful to the US Air Force for the world-class training they have provided.

“The exercise has hammered home the lesson that fighting a modern air war is about teamwork and cooperation within a large package of aircraft, and with partners on the ground and domains like cyber.

“This exercise will help my crews in future. We’ve also been joined by an aircrew from the RAF’s A400 Force, in anticipation of the Atlas attending similar exercises in future.”

Led by US Air Force’s (USAF) Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), the multilateral exercise, Red Flag-Alaska, was conducted from 3 to 13 May.

During the exercise, the US, the UK and other international forces flew out of Eielson Air Force Base (AFB) and JBER, under simulated air combat conditions.

Apart from the RAF’s C-130 Hercules aircraft, the exercise also saw the participation of Royal Canadian Air Force’s CF-18 Hornets, the US Marine Corps’ (USMC) F-35B Lightning II, and a USAF’s KC-46A Pegasus.