US PACAF-led exercise RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 commences

USAF 909th Air Refueling Squadron pilots perform a familiarisation flight during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Credit: US Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado.

The US Air Force’s (USAF) Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) has commenced the first iteration of the multilateral exercise, RED FLAG-Alaska (RF-A) 22-1.

Conducted on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), the RF-A 22-1 exercise began with primary flight operations at the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex on 28 April. The exercise will conclude on 13 May.

The first iteration of the exercise is witnessing participation of around 2,200 service members from the US.

Service members from Great Britain and Canada were also a part of the exercise.

During this iteration, the participating members will support more than 90 aircraft from nearly 25 units.

The aircraft will be based at and fly out of JBER and Eielson Air Force Base (AFB), in Alaska.

The joint training will allow the service members to exchange several techniques, procedures and tactics with each other, as well as improve interoperability skills.

USAF 354th Operations Group Detachment 1 operations assistant director major William Hock said: “We are excited to welcome Great Britain and Canada to this iteration of RF-A.

“Their participation allows the opportunity to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while we train for full-spectrum engagements and large-scale joint engagement.”

RF-A 22-1 aims to provide realistic combat training to the airmen in a simulated condition.

In addition, the exercise will enhance international engagement with the US allies and other partner nations.

Hock added: “I am excited to integrate with our international and joint partners to train within a realistic threat environment.

“This RED FLAG drives participants to push their capabilities and sharpen their lethality with every sortie.”