Rafael introduces a miniature EW system for uncrewed aerial platforms. Credit: miss.cabul/Shutterstock.com.

Israeli defence technology company Rafael has introduced Storm Shield, a miniature electronic warfare (EW) system designed for uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Debuted internationally at the AOC Electronic Warfare conference in Helsinki, Finland, the system is a lightweight EW solution designed to provide uncrewed platforms with self-protection capabilities against various threats.

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Storm Shield features an active electronically scanned array (AESA) transmitter with solid-state radio and telemetry modules at its centre, alongside digital radio frequency memory and advanced DRFM-based technique generation.

Rafael has reduced the size of these technologies, previously used in its wider electronic warfare systems, to suit the practical requirements of UAV operations.

According to the company, Storm Shield provides broad frequency coverage to address multiple threat types. It incorporates direction-finding, supports continuous autonomous monitoring of the electromagnetic spectrum, and employs advanced methods to counter radar-guided threats.

Storm Shield autonomously oversees the electromagnetic spectrum by detecting, analysing, generating, and transmitting signals. It offers extensive spatial and frequency coverage, allowing prompt responses to a variety of threats.

Its 360-degree coverage provides consistent protection regardless of the UAV’s orientation or movements.

The system’s modular design allows for integration with different uncrewed aerial platforms through standard components, and its programmable nature supports customisable software settings for specific operational needs.

It is designed to enable straightforward upgrades, adaptability, and ongoing maintenance across different deployed platforms.

“As air defence systems have grown more sophisticated and contested electromagnetic environments more prevalent, unprotected unmanned platforms face increasing vulnerability limiting their operational reach and mission effectiveness precisely where they are needed most,” Rafael stated.