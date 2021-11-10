RAF Typhoons and Voyagers participate in Exercise Magic Carpet in Oman

During the two-week exercise RAF will conduct challenging flying missions together with its Omani counterpart. Credit: Royal Air Force. UK Crown Copyright.

British Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoons and Voyager aircraft have arrived in Oman to take part in an annual bilateral exercise with the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO).

Called ‘Magic Carpet’, the exercise is part of joint military cooperation and exchange of expertise between the two nations.

RAF Lossiemouth II (AC) Squadron and 12 Squadron RAF Coningsby Typhoons and a RAF Brize Norton’s Voyager refueller are participating in the exercise, alongside a 300-member RAF support workforce.

RAF Detachment Commander and Commanding II (AC) Squadron officer said: “During the two-week exercise we will be conducting challenging flying missions together with our Omani colleagues, continuing to build on our close longstanding relationship with Oman.

“We are working together very much as equal partners in the relationship. Integrating every element of our operations from planning to briefing, flying and debriefing. There are many opportunities to learn and develop from our collective experience.”



The multi-domain exercise showcases the RAF’s ability to deploy advanced capabilities and deliver high-quality training opportunities, demonstrating UK’s integrated approach to defence.

It also demonstrates the UK’s commitment towards promoting regional security by working with Oman and other Gulf partners.

During the two-week exercise, the RAF and RAFO will jointly work to train British and Omani pilots in air-to-ground and air-to-air refuelling.

RAF 12 Squadron commanding officer wing commander Wright said: “We are delighted to be invited to Exercise Magic Carpet.

“The exercise is all about integrating with our Omani colleagues, practicing different scenarios in the skies over Oman.”