RAF Typhoons from Romania participate in Nato exercise

The RAF deployed its Typhoon fighter jets to take part in Nato’s exercise Swift Response in North Macedonia. Credit: UK Royal Air Force. UK Crown Copyright.

The UK Royal Air Force’s (RAF) Typhoon jets deployed in Romania have flown to North Macedonia to participate in Nato’s major exercise Swift Response.

The RAF’s Typhoons were deployed in Romania as part of Operation BILOXI. The RAF No. 3 Fighter Squadron’s Typhoon fighter jets are based at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base (AB) in Romania, as part of the 140 Expeditionary Air Wing.

These jets and the Romanian Air Force took part in enhanced air policing and vigilance activities on behalf of Nato.

Apart from the Typhoon fighter jets, more than 40 other aircraft participated in the exercises over the Krivolak training area in North Macedonia.

As part of the exercise, the RAF’s Typhoons carried out a simulated strike coordination and reconnaissance sortie. Two AH-64 Apache aircraft from the British Army’s Aviation Task Force 1 joined the jets for Close Air Support training.

RAF Typhoon pilot flight lieutenant Travers said: “Conducting coordinated strikes between Typhoon and Apache proved to be excellent training and helped to develop understanding on both sides of the utility of two very different aircraft, and their capabilities.”

The exercise commenced when a team of British Army Pathfinders conducted a high-altitude low-opening parachute jump from a C-17 Globemaster transport tactical aircraft.

Following the successful landing of the Pathfinders, other airborne forces also landed to occupy ground positions for the defensive operation.

During the defensive operations, the Typhoon fighter jets arrived to take part in the exercise.

Other deployed aircraft from the RAF include C-130J Hercules and Chinook helicopters.