Two RAF Typhoon FGR4s deploy to Portugal for fighter integration training

RAF deployed its two Typhoon FGR4 and one Voyager aircraft to the Iberian Peninsula for conducting fighter integration training with the Portuguese Air Force. Credit: UK Ministry of Defence/Royal Air Force.

The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) has deployed two Eurofighter Typhoon FGR4 fighter aircraft to the Iberian Peninsula for fighter integration training.

The RAF multi-role jets conducted the training with their counterparts in the Portuguese Air Force.

The deployment will project UK’s airpower over the Western Mediterranean and Atlantic region along with its commitment to defend the airspace of the Nato allies.

As part of the air integration training, the two Eurofighter Typhoon FGR4 flew from the RAF’s Lossiemouth airfield in Elgin, Scotland, and transited north towards the Monte Real Air Base (AB) in Portugal.

The Typhoons are operated by the RAF’s 9th Bomber (B) Squadron.

The Monte Real AB also houses the Portuguese Air Force’s 201 and 301 Fighter Squadrons, both of which are responsible for operating F-16 Falcon aircraft.

Recently, the multi-role F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft fleet has also achieved the 100,000 flying hours mark.

An RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon FGR4 pilot said: “It is always a privilege to work alongside international colleagues.

“This deployment has provided an opportunity to develop training and tactics with our Nato partners and demonstrates the strong bond and operational understanding between the two Air Forces.”

The operation provided several training opportunities and allowed the deployed aircrew to learn from each other’s tactics and methods.

The training also allowed the RAF’s pilots to fly alongside the Portuguese Air Force’s squadron to carry out various fighter manoeuvres.

RAF Brize Norton’s Voyager aircraft supported the journey of the Typhoons to and from Portugal by conducting air-to-air refuelling of the jets.