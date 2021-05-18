RAF-led TACP deploys on Operation Cabrit in Baltic region

The NATO eFP mission is designed to enhance Euro-Atlantic security, reassure Allies and deter adversaries. Credit: Royal Air Force. UK Crown Copyright.

A British Royal Air Force (RAF)-led Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) has deployed with the 1 Mercian Battlegroup on a Nato mission, codenamed Operation Cabrit, in the Baltic region.

Operation Cabrit is the name of the British operational deployment to Estonia where UK troops are leading a multinational battlegroup as part of the Nato enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) mission.

The UK Army Battlegroup is integrated into the 1st Estonian Brigade as part of the Nato eFP.

The eFP mission is designed to improve Euro-Atlantic security, reassure Nato allies, as well as deter Nato adversaries.

On Operation Cabrit, the TACP deploys Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTAC) together with signallers. This will be done as part of a fire support team (FST) that controls air support for the Battlegroup.



The TACP is from C Battery 3 Royal Horse Artillery (RHA) and is commanded by RAF Regiment flight lieutenant John Ennals.

Based at Tapa Camp in Estonia, TACP consists of crew drawn from the RAF Regiment, Royal Dragoon Guards and RHA personnel.

Ennals said: “On Operation Cabrit we have been exercising our role of co-ordinating and delivering air support in close proximity of friendly forces.

“We have exercised so far with Italian and German Typhoon, and Italian F35As all of which are conducting the Nato Baltic Air Policing mission.

“We have also been supported by the Estonian Air Force equipped Robinson R44 helicopter training squadron that is fitted with a down link capability and can act as an Apache attack helicopter.”

TACP has taken part in several exercises during the deployment.

These exercises have been designed to integrate the troops of various nations and develop the jointly working ability.

The first exercise was Exercise Bold Monsoon, which was a 1st Estonian Brigade-led exercise at Tapa camp.

It provided an opportunity for all Nato forces ‘to work together in a theoretical exercise’.