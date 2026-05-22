RAF’s first Boeing E-7 Wedgetail AEW Mk1 aircraft arrived at RAF Lossiemouth. Credit: Crown/Royal Air Force.

The first Boeing E-7 Wedgetail Airborne Early Warning (AEW) Mk1, intended for Royal Air Force (RAF) use, has reached RAF Lossiemouth on 21 May 2026.

Designated WT001, the aircraft was flown from STS Aviation Services at Birmingham Airport to RAF Lossiemouth by a joint crew from Boeing UK and the RAF.

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RAF stated that the aircraft will continue undergoing its Test and Evaluation phase at its future primary operating station.

This phase is being conducted at both MoD Boscombe Down and RAF Lossiemouth to confirm the aircraft meets all safety and operational requirements ahead of entering service.

Upon completion, Boeing UK will formally transfer the aircraft to the Royal Air Force’s 8 Squadron.

The RAF intends to operate the WT001 alongside its fleet of nine Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, since both models are built on the Boeing 737 Next Generation airframe.

This shared platform is expected to offer operational efficiencies for both the RAF and Boeing.

The announcement of the WT001’s arrival follows comments earlier this year from the UK’s National Armaments Director, who stated that the military is experiencing “very significant delays” with the introduction of the E-7 Wedgetail AEW aircraft due to initial assumptions that the British version would closely match the Australian variant.

In 2019, the UK ordered five Wedgetail AEW platforms but later revised the procurement to three aircraft.

RAF Lossiemouth station commander Group Captain Sarah Brewin said: “We are delighted to welcome the arrival of the first Wedgetail aircraft to RAF Lossiemouth to continue its Test and Evaluation phase.

“This marks a significant step in delivering the Royal Air Force’s next generation of airborne surveillance and control capabilities that will support the defence of the UK for the years to come. RAF Lossiemouth has been working hard to get ready to operate these aircraft, and we are looking forward very much to this next exciting chapter in the Station’s history when the aircraft enters RAF service.”

The E-7 Wedgetail AEW Mk1 incorporates the Multi-Role Electronically Scanned Array (MESA) radar, enabling long-range surveillance and real-time coordination of airborne and maritime targets.

The aircraft’s systems facilitate integration with both Typhoon and F-35 combat jets along with naval units, supporting coordinated missions and threat detection through secure networked communications.

This platform is already operational with the air forces of Australia, South Korea, and Turkey.

Boeing E-7 vice president and program manager Stu Voboril said: “The E-7 will provide the UK with the world’s most advanced, capable and reliable Airborne Early Warning and Control platform, while supporting British industry through UK jobs and supply chain opportunities.”