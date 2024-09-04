Thales, a global defence prime, and Pit Radwar, a PGZ business and a leading supplier to the Polish Armed Forces, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the strategic cooperation on radar technologies.
The deal was struck on the first day of MSPO International Defence Industry Exhibition taking place in Kielce, Poland between 3-6 September 2024.
Specifically, this new agreement aims to explore and develop common technical, technological and business activities to address a broad range of radar technologies.
Both companies share many decades of experience in radars and radiolocation technologies, including multiple successes in implementation for both military and civil clients.
Joining capabilities will enable both companies to multiply their strengths, offering superior performance parameters and unique features for clients in both domestic and international markets.
Growth predicted for global military radar
GlobalData, a leading intelligence consultancy, anticipates the global military radar market will register a compound annual growth rate of 3.6%, growing from $10.6bn in 2023 to $15.2bn by 2033.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Likewise, the cumulative market for global expenditure on military radar valued at $144.9bn over the forecast period. The market consists of three categories: air radar, land radar and maritime radar. The market is expected to be dominated by the air radar segment, which accounts for 41.4% of the market, followed by the land radar segment with a 35.2% share.
A European boost
Among geographic segments, North America is projected to dominate the sector with a share of 44%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, with shares of 22.5% and 21.6%, respectively.
However, there is a noteworthy correlation to consider in the European region. Europe is leading the global missiles and missile defence market according to GlobalData, with a share of 34.4%. This is largely due to the warpath the continent is beginning to follow since the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022.
Just as European nation such as Poland – Europe’s largest defence spender – are spending on stocking their missile inventories, due consideration ought to be given to their ability to respond to missile threats. This is where radar is the most effective countermeasure for the detection such threats; this adds more credit to the Thales-PGZ MoU.