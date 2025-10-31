Arrival of 13th P-8A Poseidon at RAAF Base Edinburgh, South Australia. Credit: Commonwealth of Australia.

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has started upgrading its P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance fleet, with the first aircraft inducted into a modernisation programme and the 13th aircraft joining the fleet.

Boeing secured a contract worth $139.5m (A$215m) in 2024 to oversee the enhancements, which will take place over four years.

The Increment 3 Block 2 modifications will equip the RAAF’s P-8As with updated antennas, sensors, and software.

These additions are designed to improve computer processing and communication systems, which will support aircrews in detecting and targeting contemporary submarines.

Australia is the initial international operator of the P-8A platform to receive these specific upgrades.

Boeing delivered the latest RAAF P-8A Poseidon on 29 September 2025, and the 14th aircraft is expected to arrive in 2026.

Boeing Defence Australia (BDA) sustainment operations director Naomi Smith said: “These upgrades, together with the delivery of the 13th P-8A, mark two important advancements for Australia’s defence of its vast coastline.

“Increment 3 Block 2 will deliver next‑generation detection and targeting for aircrews, while the newest aircraft strengthens fleet readiness and operational reach, all while maintaining interoperability with the US Navy P-8A fleet.”

The first two aircraft in the RAAF’s fleet will undergo modifications at Boeing’s maintenance, repair and overhaul facility in Jacksonville, US.

These are also the first international aircraft to be upgraded at this location, where similar work continues for the US Navy’s P-8A aircraft.

Boeing Defence Australia will handle upgrades of the remaining aircraft at its Deeper Maintenance & Modification Facility near RAAF Base Edinburgh in South Australia.

Smith added: “More than 30 aircraft maintenance engineer apprentices and trainees have already joined BDA to prepare for the Australian upgrade work, and as the program grows, we’ll create a further 30+ roles, strengthening Australia’s skilled aerospace workforce.”

In May 2025, Boeing Defence Australia received a separate contract valued at around $186m to sustain and upgrade the RAAF’s P-8A Poseidon fleet. This funding has been allocated for ongoing maintenance, sustainment and capability enhancements aimed at increasing availability and operational effectiveness of the aircraft.

