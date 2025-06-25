Technicians from the RAAF, US Air Force and Boeing Defence Australia work on the MQ-28A Ghost Bat during Exercise Carlsbad, at RAAF Base Tindal. Credit: Leading Aircraftman Ryan Howell.

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has successfully conducted the inaugural flight of the Boeing MQ-28A Ghost Bat outside its designated training zone.

This event occurred on 21 June 2025, as part of Exercise Carlsbad, a series of evaluations scheduled for 2025 to advance and demonstrate the aircraft’s functions.

Exercise Carlsbad focused on assessing the deployment, redeployment, and operational capabilities of the MQ-28A in unfamiliar settings.

Prior to this exercise, the aircraft had been restricted to the Woomera Training Area in South Australia.

Exercise Carlsbad commander wing commander Phillip Parsons said: “This is a huge achievement of the collaborative work between the Royal Australian Air Force and Boeing Defence Australia.

“Our success has also been due to ongoing work with the Collaborative Autonomous Systems Project Office, Air Force Headquarters, Air Warfare Centre, and the local base squadrons at RAAF Base Tindal – 75 Squadron, 17 Squadron and 9 Squadron.”

The MQ-28A is an unmanned aircraft developed by Boeing Australia for the RAAF. It is designed to work alongside manned aircraft in roles typically filled by fighter jets.

The aircraft enhances mission capabilities and provides greater situational awareness and survivability.

The RAAF indicates that the MQ-28A project is investigating technological advancements that could offer innovative solutions and military benefits.

This aircraft is notable for being the first military aircraft developed in Australia in over half a century.

“Capabilities such as the MQ-28A are important as they will save Australian lives and provide us with the combat mass to defend Australia and its national interests,” Parsons added.

The initiative has financed eight MQ-28A drones for testing, payload development, and gaining essential autonomy skills to implement combat drones.

Additionally, three improved MQ-28A Block 2 units and a ground control station will be provided.

In May 2025, Boeing Defence Australia secured a A$291m ($186m) contract to sustain and upgrade the RAAF P-8A Poseidon fleet.

