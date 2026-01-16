A Cessna A-37B dragonfly aircraft. Credit: iPostnikov/Shutterstock.com.

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) is set to retire eight heritage aircraft from 100 Squadron, following a review of technical and airworthiness considerations.

This decision comes as part of efforts to maintain the squadron’s ongoing safety and operational sustainability while preserving its connection to Air Force history.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

The eight aircraft set to be withdrawn include the DH-115 Vampire T.35, Gloster Meteor F.8, Cessna A-37B Dragonfly, Ryan STM-S2, English Electric Canberra, CA-27 Sabre, CT4A, and RE8.

Five of these, which initially came from the Temora Aviation Museum, are set to go back to that collection, according to a statement from the Australian Government Department of Defence.

The other three are intended for possible static exhibition at selected approved organisations.

The RAAF will retain a fleet of 11 heritage aircraft, including the Mustang, Harvard, Winjeel, two Tiger Moths, Sopwith Pup, Hudson, Spitfire Mk8, Spitfire Mk16, Boomerang and Wirraway.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Officials plan to review heritage activities over the coming year to support their long-term viability and maintain engagement with the public.

The review was necessary to ensure both heritage preservation and operational safety, according to Air Force chief air marshal Stephen Chappell DSC, CSC, OAM.

“Our heritage fleet holds deep significance to Air Force and the Australian public. While withdrawing aircraft is never easy, this step ensures we preserve aviation history responsibly. By transferring these aircraft to museums and heritage organisations, their stories of service and innovation will remain accessible for future generations,” Chappell said.

In October last year, RAAF began upgrading on the P-8A Poseidon fleet with induction of the first aircraft into the programme and the arrival of a 13th aircraft.