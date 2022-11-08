RAAF takes part in force integration exercise Elangaroo 22 in Malaysia

RAAF’s F-35A aircraft fly from RAAF Base Tindal, Australia to RMAF Butterworth Air Base, Malaysia for Exercise Elangaroo 22. Credit: LAC Adam Abela/© Commonwealth of Australia, Department of Defence.

Air assets and personnel from the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) have been deployed to Malaysia to participate in Exercise Elangaroo 2022.

The RAAF is taking part in this exercise alongside the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

Exercise Elangaroo 2022 is being conducted from RMAF Butterworth Air Base in Penang, Malaysia, between 7 and 18 November.

The RAAF’s aircraft to take part in the Exercise Elangaroo 22 include F-35A Lightning II from No 75 Squadron based at RAAF Base Tindal and C-27J Spartan from No 35 Squadron based at RAAF Base Amberley.

It is the first time the two aircraft have been deployed to Malaysia.

RAAF co-exercise director group captain Ravinder Singh said: “Exercise Elangaroo features the return of RAAF’s 75 Squadron to its old home in Butterworth, where it spent 16 years living and working alongside RMAF counterparts from 1967 to 1983.

“This particular exercise will feature a range of modern air combat platforms integrating across diverse and challenging geography and weather patterns of the Malay peninsula.

“Crews will use RMAF and RAAF tactical assets, including the application of strike and air control missions, to continue the great mutual understanding that exists between our nations.”

The two-week air-to-air fighter interaction exercise will enhance the combined readiness of the participating forces to support and undertake missions to maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

It will also test and bolster the force integration, improving the Australian and Malaysian air forces’ ability to directly undertake operations anytime.

Singh added: “Elangaroo will further advance our capability to project air power at short notice.

“The employment of a potent, integrated force requires careful planning and training to ensure that if called upon, our efforts are safe, efficient and effective.”