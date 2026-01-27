The Royal Australian Air Force’s MC-55A Peregrine aircraft. Credit: © L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has received its first MC-55A Peregrine surveillance aircraft from the US Air Force (USAF).

The aircraft arrived as part of efforts outlined in the 2024 Integrated Investment Program and is intended to provide comprehensive intelligence support for Australian Defence Force (ADF) missions.

Built on the Gulfstream G550 airframe, the aircraft has undergone significant modifications by L3Harris Technologies.

It will be integrated into Australia’s broader Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) enterprise, complementing existing platforms such as the P-8A Poseidon and MQ-4C Triton.

RAAF’s MC-55A Peregrine will based at RAAF Base Edinburgh in South Australia and operated by 10 Squadron.

Air Force chief air marshal Stephen Chappell said: “The MC-55A Peregrine is more than an aircraft – it is a strategic capability that reinforces our ability to protect national interests in an increasingly complex security environment.”

According to Group Captain James Collison, Officer Commanding 92 Wing, the new platform will improve ADF operations by supporting intelligence gathering and enhancing Australia’s monitoring ability within its strategic area of interest.

“It ensures Australia maintains a strategic edge while working closely with our allies,” Group captain Collison said.

The MC-55A integrates with allied systems to facilitate intelligence sharing with partner nations including the UK and the UK.

This interoperability aims to strengthen collective security measures and support prompt responses to regional security developments.

L3Harris Technologies delivered the aircraft following integration and mission system testing in partnership with the USAF as part of a foreign military sales programme.

Additional MC-55A Peregrine units remain with the USAF for supporting training and pre-delivery activities for Australia.

To sustain operations in Australia, L3Harris has established a field service team working alongside local industry partners for in-country support.

Planned ongoing software and hardware updates will allow the MC-55A Peregrine to address evolving operational requirements throughout its service life.