The Open Topic SBIR/STTR programme was introduced by the DAF in 2018. Credit: Asia Images/Shutterstock.

AFWERX, in collaboration with the US Air Force Research Laboratory, has granted QuSecure a $1.23m Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract.

This initiative is aimed at developing quantum-resilient encryption technologies to tackle the US Department of the Air Force’s (DAF) security challenges.

The SBIR and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programmes have been restructured to enhance the experience for small businesses.

These are said to be characterised by expedited proposal-to-award timelines, broadened applicant eligibility, and reduced administrative burdens through ongoing process improvements.

Since the introduction of the Open Topic SBIR/STTR programme by the DAF in 2018, there has been an increase in the scope of innovations receiving funding.

QuSecure specialises in solutions that are resistant to quantum threats, offering a seamless migration strategy for organisations aiming to bolster their defences against quantum vulnerabilities.

The company’s role is to advance and supply capabilities that fortify the national defence infrastructure of the US.

QuProtect, the company’s post-quantum cryptography (PQC) platform, stands out as the initial software-centric infrastructure tailored to safeguard data transmissions and sensitive information through a channel secured against quantum risks.

QuSecure Government Strategy director Patrick Shore said: “Following our successful performance of the previous SBIR Phase I award, QuSecure is proud to continue with the Department of the Air Force’s efforts toward a more cybersecure national defence.

“This award from the Air Force recognises QuSecure’s ability to help enhance our national security capabilities.”

According to a GlobalData report titled “US Defense Market 2023-2028”, the total defence budget is projected to grow to $931.6bn by 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The acquisition budget remains a significant portion of the total, accounting for 36.1% in 2023, and is expected to increase to 38% by 2028, indicating a stable trend in budget allocation.