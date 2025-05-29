The Banshee target is designed for threat representation and operational training. Credit: QinetiQ.

QinetiQ has secured approval for its Banshee Jet 40+ aerial target for use in training exercises at the Nato’s Missile Firing Installation (NAMFI) in Crete, Greece.

Banshee aerial target met the necessary safety standards, paving the way for its integration into military training programmes aimed at enhancing air defence capabilities.

The Banshee uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) is designed for threat representation and operational training.

The latest certification ensures that all variants of QinetiQ’s Banshee aerial target, including the larger Jet 80+, are now fully qualified for operations at the NAMFI firing range.

QinetiQ is set to continue its role as a key provider of targets for NAMFI range users, delivering a range of simulations and flight paths through its comprehensive suite of aerial targets.

The NAMFI facility is said to be a crucial asset for European forces, aimed at bolstering air defence capabilities and enhancing rapid response preparedness.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

QinetiQ said its advanced target solutions are instrumental in bolstering Europe’s defensive posture against contemporary threats, aligning with Nato’s overarching goal of maintaining collective security.

The certification of the Banshee Jet 40+ also supports the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), spearheaded by Germany. This initiative focuses on improving integrated air and missile defence across Europe.

ESSI partner nations are now able to use the NAMFI site for training, employing QinetiQ’s targets and defence systems such as the IRIS-T SLM, a ground-based air defence missile system designed to shield military forces and critical infrastructure from aerial attacks.

The type of threat that can be replicated in each training scenario at NAMFI is determined by the performance requirements and the specific targets chosen, said the company.

Training exercises can simulate a variety of air-breathing targets (ABTs), including helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, cruise missiles, and uncrewed aerial vehicles, as well as tactical ballistic missile (TBM) simulations, which encompass threats ranging from short-range to intercontinental ballistic missiles.

QinetiQ business development manager Spyros Exarchos said: “With this latest qualification, QinetiQ is proud to offer its entire range of proven aerial and sea surface targets to support Europe’s defence forces in developing the skills and readiness they need to confront modern threats.”

In March 2025, QinetiQ was selected to provide support services to the Australian Defence Aviation Safety Authority (DASA), with aims to reinforce aviation safety within the country’s defence sector.