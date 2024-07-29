A prominent British defence technology company, QinetiQ, has won a £15m ($19.2m) contract to run a data management system known as Thundercloud for the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD).
Thundercloud collates, analyses and distributes meteorological and oceanographic data at all security classifications for the joint force through a secure network of systems to support land, sea and air operations.
This contract will continue to support the situational awareness of the British military as a joint force, preparing services across all domains to respond to all manner of weather conditions around the world.
This system-of-systems was originally developed in the 1980s Defence Evaluation and Research Agency and transitioned to QinetiQ management in 2001 where it has been run and maintained through several upgrade cycles.
QinetiQ has retained the support contract to manage the capability through competitions in 2014 and 2019, with this latest round of competition seeing QinetiQ’s expertise called on for a further two years with a focus on Agile change delivery.
QinetiQ has partnered with small and medium enterprises, including the Hampshire-based technical managed services company, Thorn LTD, which will provide a key role in engineering support, as well as other SMEs providing specialist support.
“We are very pleased to award this ongoing contract to the QinetiQ team who have ably supported us for 24 years already,” said Commander Nick Davies, Joint Operational Meteorology and Oceanography Centre. They are “working collaboratively with us on what’s needed to deliver this key capability now and for the future.”