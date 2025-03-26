QinetiQ, Muru, and other partners will work in close coordination with DASA. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.

QinetiQ has secured a contract valued at A$47m ($29.65m) to provide support services to the Australian Defence Aviation Safety Authority (DASA), with aims to reinforce aviation safety within the country’s defence sector.

The five-year Defence Aviation Safety Authority Strategic Support Contract, with an option to extend for another five years, is set to commence on 1 July 2025.

The contract aims to streamline various short-term contracts into a single strategic approach.

As part of the contract, DASA will benefit from QinetiQ’s international resources located in both the UK and the US, bolstering its aim to improve military aviation and space activity safety.

This arrangement will enable QinetiQ to gather the expertise and knowledge necessary to assist DASA in its mission to improve and advocate for the military aviation and space operations’ safety.

This partnership will focus on updating safety protocols, enhancing training initiatives, and maintaining rigorous safety standards.

QinetiQ Australia chief executive Gary Stewart said: “For more than 25 years, we have supported Australia’s evolving aviation safety needs. This new contract positions us to enhance defence aviation safety and capabilities further.”

“We have built a strong and progressive relationship with DASA over the years. This relationship will ensure DASA maintains its position as a leader in military aviation safety and space regulation. With our team of experts and established industry partnerships, we are ready to address current and future aviation safety challenges.”

QinetiQ is collaborating with Muru Management Consulting to bring additional expertise in aviation operations and safety management.

This collaboration is expected to deliver a comprehensive and diverse approach to defence aviation safety.

QinetiQ, Muru, and other partners will work in close coordination with DASA.

Muru Management Consulting managing director Donna Cowey said: “Whilst we are thrilled to partner with QinetiQ to continue to deliver support to DASA over the next five years and hopefully beyond, I am even more excited that in partnership with QinetiQ, we will now be able to promote and raise awareness of future opportunities for other First Nations aviation and engineering organisations to support DASA.”

In a financial update, QinetiQ Group reported a positive first quarter for the fiscal year 2025.

The company’s order intake performance led to an increase in revenue under contract for the full year, reaching 73%, marking an improvement from the previous quarter’s figures.