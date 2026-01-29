GM200 MMA radars. Credit: Thales.

The Qatar Emiri Air Force has placed an order for Ground Master 200 (GM200) MM/A and Ground Master 400 Alpha (GM400α) radars with Thales to enhance the country’s airspace control capabilities.

The order was signed at the DIMDEX Exhibition in Doha, held from 19 to 22 January 2026.

The GM200 MM/A is designed for aerial multi-mission operations and can track small targets at distances of up to 350 kilometres.

The GM400α radar provides situational awareness by tracking low, slow, small, and highly manoeuvrable threats, even in environments with dense interference or clutter.

Both radar models include the Secure Digital Integration Platform (SDIP), which enables integration of existing non-US sensors into a single operational air picture.

This platform allows real-time data broadcasting over secure networks, supporting rapid decision-making and coordination across defence systems.

Thales will provide ongoing support through a local team based in Qatar, handling maintenance and operator training for the radar systems until 2036.

The company has reported that more than 200 units from the Ground Master family have been supplied worldwide.

Qatar’s decision to invest in these radar systems follows developments in aerial threats, including increased drone incursions and evolving regional security challenges.

According to Thales, these radars can be easily deployed in various environments and support long-range and medium-range detection of multiple types of threats.

Thales integrated airspace-protection systems activities vice president Raphael Desi said: “We are proud to contribute to Qatar’s airspace sovereignty with our integrated air surveillance system based on our advanced medium and long-range tactical radars.

“The GM200 MM/A and the GM400α will support the Qatar Emiri Air Force in maintaining sovereignty and protecting their airspace against drones and other threats. This contract further demonstrates the enduring partnership between Thales and Qatar.”

In March last year, the US State Department approved a potential Foreign Military Sale to Qatar, involving MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) and associated equipment, with an estimated total cost of $1.96bn.