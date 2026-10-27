A US Air Force B1-B Lancer. Credit: wilz94/Shutterstock.com.

Qarbon Aerospace has secured a competitively bid contract to manufacture composite structures in support of the US Air Force’s (USAF) B-1B Lancer programme.

The contract, announced by Qarbon on 26 October, did not disclose financial details or the expected delivery timeline.

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The aerospace manufacturer will use its large-scale production capabilities to manufacture composite structures for Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR).

This contract marks the next stage of a collaboration with NIAR announced in late 2025.

Under that partnership, NIAR contributes expertise in design, analysis, prototyping, certification and manufacturing process development, while Qarbon provides production capability for large composite and metallic structures and assemblies.

The new contract will transfer composite structures developed in NIAR’s research environment into prototype production at Qarbon’s facilities.

Qarbon CEO Michael Canario said: “The B-1B has been critical to America’s long-range strike mission for decades, and Qarbon is proud to support it. We established our partnership with NIAR to bring advanced aerostructures manufacturing to programs like this, and that is exactly what we are doing. Qarbon is committed to supporting the defence industry, and this contract is one more example of that commitment at work.”

Qarbon manufactures composite components and assemblies for commercial and military aircraft and spacecraft, as well as metallic structures and assemblies for aerospace original equipment manufacturers.

The company is headquartered in Red Oak, Texas, and operates facilities in Red Oak, Milledgeville, Georgia, and Rayong, Thailand. Its manufacturing footprint covers nearly two million square feet, according to the company.