Q-Net Security has received the US Air Force (USAF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to enhance security of military communications.

The contract involves the development of technologies and strategies to protect communications in tactical edge operations, where consistent performance, rapidity, and durability are essential.

Q-Net Security enhances data transit security with silicon-based cybersecurity solutions for defence and enterprise networks. Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com.

Under this new agreement, Q-Net Security will implement technologies that emerged from the SBIR Phase II award.

The aim is to enhance communication systems at the tactical edge, specifically focusing on expanding airborne wide-area networks, improving wide-band air-to-air connectivity, and advancing mobile ad hoc network capabilities.

The SBIR and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programmes serve as sources of funding for early-stage technology from small businesses.

Q-Net’s deliverables for this contract are expected to advance Tactical Key Management encryption technology.

This will facilitate testing of secure real-time communications at the tactical edge in alignment with the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment (ACE) strategy.

The ACE is an operational scheme of manoeuvre executed within threat timeframes to enhance survival and build combat strength.

When used effectively, ACE strategy makes it harder for adversaries to target friendly forces, causes them strategic and tactical challenges, and gives friendly troops more options for manoeuvring.

Q-Net Security CEO John Pyrovolakis said: “This contract reflects the Air Force’s commitment to supporting the American warfighters with next-generation secure communications solutions.

“As threats that disrupt military operations rise — fuelled by advances in quantum computing and artificial intelligence — securing military communications has never been more important. We believe our unique, silicon-based approach provides the strength and simplicity our warfighters need — and we’re dedicated to getting this resilient solution to them.”

