PTDI delivers second NC212i aircraft to Indonesian Air Force

The aircraft was delivered in a ferry flight from PTDI’s delivery centre hangar in Bandung. Credit: PTDI.

State-run aircraft manufacturer PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) has handed over a new NC212i Troop Transport aircraft to the Indonesian Air Force.

The light transport aircraft is the second of nine units ordered by the Indonesian Ministry of Defense (MoD) in different configurations. The company signed the contract with the MoD in December 2017.

The newest aircraft was delivered through a ferry flight from the PTDI Hangar Delivery Center in Bandung to Abdul Rachman Saleh Airport in Malang, East Java.

With tail number AX-2127, the troop transport aircraft will be assigned to Air Squadron Four, Air Wing Two.

PTDI president director Elfien Goentoro said: “The second aircraft with the troop transport configuration is expected to help fulfil the duties and operations of the Indonesian Air Force, especially in its involvement in guarding the territory of the Republic of Indonesia in a pandemic situation like this. We thank the Indonesian Ministry of Defense and the Indonesian Air Force for the trust given to PTDI to be able to meet every need for its airspace.”



The first aircraft was delivered on 26 January. The company has plans to deliver the third unit by the end of the year.

Out of the order for nine aircraft, four will be supplied in the ‘Troop Transport’ configuration, another four in the ‘Rain Making’ configuration and the single remaining aircraft will use the ‘Navigation Training’ configuration.

The NC212i aircraft features an entire glass cockpit, autopilot avionics system, a ramp door and spacious cabin.

The company has so far manufactured and delivered 118 units of the NC212i series aircraft to several customers.