There is a proposal to introduce a joint operating model at two British airbases: Benson, in Oxfordshire, and Odiham, in Hampshire.
The plan, referenced by the Minister for Defence Procurement, Maria Eagle, in a parliamentary written response on 23 January 2025, will enable the Royal Air Force (RAF) and British Army units to use the facilities.
This would, however, transfer the responsibility of running both airbases from the Army to the RAF, while helicopters from the Army’s Joint Aviation Command (JAC) would continue to operate from both sites.
“This will have no effect on operational outputs,” the Minister assured the Shadow Secretary of Defence, James Cartlidge.
Home of the Chinook
RAF Benson is home to two front-line Puma HC2 helicopter squadrons and one operational conversion unit, flying a mix of Puma HC2 and Chinook HC4 helicopters.
Likewise, RAF Odiham accommodates three Chinook squadrons. In September 2024, the station hosted a joint exercise – Dark Lightning – to interoperate with American counterparts, the US Army’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, who also operate the Chinook transportation helicopter.
Notably, JAC is tasked with lift, find, and attack tasks on the battlefield, supporting ground forces in the land and littoral environments.
Estate consolidation and retiring platforms
The Forestry Commission – tasked with managing woodlands, forests, and trees – and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) are the two departments owning the majority of the UK government estate.
In the Strategy for Defence Infrastructure (2022), the MoD said they aim to reduce its vast estate as the management of 240,000 hectares can be a financial drain.
“We need to adjust the size of the estate, investing into a smaller consolidated estate footprint that is better able to support the delivery of current capability and adaptable to future demands. We will dispose of assets no longer required, creating a smaller and more affordable estate.”
Likewise, another senior MoD official, in another parliamentary response on 24 January 2025, revealed that the number of Logistics (air ground stewards) in the RAF have declined since 2010.
According to the cited figures, the total number of ground stewards reduced steadily each year from 482 in 2010 to 291 in 2024. This appears to correlate with plans to cut the defence estate.
The number of military platforms are similarly reducing to an extent that does not warrant such a vast amount of space.
John Healey, UK Defence Secretary, is retiring a number of military assets, including ships, uncrewed aerial systems, and tens of helicopter – 14 Chinooks and 17 Pumas – to save just £500m ($624m) to invest in other areas.
While the falling number of platforms may be more proportionate to the size of the defence estate, there remains a sense of foreboding. Still, these actions indicate more difficult decisions to come with Strategic Defence Review, due in the spring.