The undefinitised contract is intended for sustainment of F135 engines. Credit: © RTX.

Pratt & Whitney, a business unit of RTX, has received an undefinitised contract action valued at $1.6bn to provide sustainment services for F135 engines.

With over 40,000 lbs. of thrust, the F135 engine powers all three models of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

The agreement covers a range of maintenance and support activities, including depot-level servicing, spare part supply, integration of propulsion system, engineering assistance, material management, and software support for both US and international users.

Pratt & Whitney F135 sustainment vice president Kinda Eastwood said: “Investing in F135 sustainment keeps allied forces ready to meet current and future threats.

“F-35 operators worldwide depend on the F135 for the power and performance their missions demand, and this award helps us maintain readiness rates that enable the warfighter to accomplish their critical missions.”

The F135 offers features associated with fifth-generation technology, such as increased power and thermal management, integration with engine-flight controls, and signature management.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

These capabilities support the F-35’s ability to operate in advanced anti-access and area denial environments.

Pratt & Whitney’s sustainment network supports infrastructure that spans multiple global depot facilities, 39 air bases, and 12 naval ships around the world.

To date, Pratt & Whitney has delivered more than 1,300 F135 engines to global customers in 20 partner nations.

In October 2024, Pratt & Whitney opened its largest military engine manufacturing site in Oklahoma City, a move intended to address increasing requirements from both US and international defence clients for several engine models, including the F135.

A company statement released on 22 September 2025 revealed that Pratt & Whitney is developing a new family of engines with thrust capabilities between 500 and 1,800 pounds, designed to power both munitions and collaborative combat aircraft (CCA).

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up