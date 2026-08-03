The F135 powers all variants of the F-35 Lightning II. Credit: RTX.

Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of RTX, has received a contract valued at nearly $1.3bn to provide spare parts and support for the F135 engine, which powers all F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft variants.

The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract will supply initial spare parts, deployable spare packages, depot lay-ins, and support equipment for the F135 engine.

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These provisions are set to meet fiscal year 2026 requirements, benefitting both US and international customers operating the F-35, according to RTX.

Pratt & Whitney’s F135 programme vice president Chris Johnson said: “Ensuring the F135 remains mission-ready is critical to the success of the F-35 enterprise. This contract will help strengthen our global sustainment network to ensure operators around the world can continue to rely on the F135’s unmatched performance.”

Pratt & Whitney’s sustainment enterprise currently supports operations across a global network, including multiple depot facilities and backing for 42 air bases and 13 naval vessels.

This network is designed to keep the F-35 fleet operational by providing ongoing maintenance, logistics, and technical support to F135 operators worldwide.

According to RTX, the company has already delivered more than 1,500 F135 production engines to 20 allied nations.

The F135 engine, which delivers more than 40,000 pounds of thrust, is slated for further upgrades through the forthcoming Engine Core Upgrade programme, which aims to enhance fleet readiness and maintain long-term support for operators.

This latest contract follows a series of agreements for the F135 programme. In April, Pratt & Whitney received a $3.8bn contract modification for the production of lots 18 and 19 of the F135 engine.

In December of the previous year, the company was awarded an undefinitised contract valued at $1.6bn for F135 engine sustainment services.