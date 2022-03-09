Pratt & Whitney to supply engines for Spanish Airbus H135 helicopters

Pratt & Whitney will supply PW206B3 engines to power 36 H135 helicopters. Credit: Raytheon Technologies Corporation - Pratt & Whitney Division.

Pratt & Whitney has secured a new order to supply its PW206B3 helicopter engines for Spanish Airbus H135 twin-engine helicopters.

The contract was won by Pratt & Whitney’s Canadian business after the Spanish Government selected the PW206B3 helicopter engine for the rotorcrafts.

The award forms a part of a larger programme that seeks to equip the Spanish Air Force, Spanish Navy, Guardia Civil and National Police with the latest generation of the H135 helicopter.

As agreed, Pratt & Whitney will supply PW206B3 engines to power 36 H135 helicopters.

According to Pratt & Whitney, the PW200 family of engines are lightweight, have a compact architecture, and offers mission flexibility to the platform.

It is used in helicopters due to low levels of fuel consumption and maintenance.

Pratt & Whitney Canada Helicopters Sales & Marketing vice-president Nicolas Chabée said: “The PW206B3 is the third variant of the PW206B engine developed to power successive models of the H135 helicopter, one of the most popular light twin-engine helicopters on the market with more than 25 years of service in military and civilian applications.

“We are confident this helicopter and engine combination will serve the needs of the Spanish Military, Guardia Civil and National Police forces for many years to come.”

Pratt & Whitney specialises in designing, manufacturing and servicing aircraft engines and associated power units.

Last month, the company signed a letter of intent (LoI) with Patria for the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of F100 PW engines used in F-16 and F-15 fighter jets.