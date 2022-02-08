Patria and Pratt & Whitney partner on F100 MRO for F-16 and F-15

The F100-PW-220/220E and F100-PW-229 military jet engines are deployed onboard the F-16 and F-15 combat aircraft. Credit: Joshua Sosrosaputro/Flickr.

Patria has signed a letter of intent (LoI) with Pratt & Whitney for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of F100 PW engines for F-16 and F-15 fighter jets.

The LoI will strengthen the current long-term partnership between the companies. The cooperation will focus on the MRO of F100-PW-220/220E and F100-PW-229 military jet engines.

Pratt & Whitney F100 senior director Kelly Young said: “Pratt & Whitney is excited for this collaboration opportunity with Patria. The Letter of Intent provides a solid foundation for our teams to define our future business arrangement as a participant in our sustainment global network.”

In addition, the collaboration includes plans for Patria to join Pratt & Whitney’s F100 global sustainment network.

This will allow Patria to become the logistic support supplier, including the F100 MRO.

The firms have also created a working group in connection with a long-term co-operation plan and agreement this year.

Patria partnerships vice-president Mikko Kilpeläinen said: “Pratt & Whitney and Patria have had a successful cooperation model already for more than 40 years, and this is a natural continuum to that.

“With this letter of intent, we also want to jointly acknowledge the aim to deepen and develop our operations. Being part of the Pratt & Whitney global F100 sustainment network and deepening our partnership support our growth strategy and provides us new opportunities together with Pratt & Whitney.”

The Patria Belgium Engine Center is currently providing support to nearly 15 international air forces for their F100 requirements.

