Patria and Pratt & Whitney partner on F100 MRO for F-16 and F-15

Patria has signed a letter of intent (LoI) with Pratt & Whitney for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of F100 PW engines for F-16 and F-15 fighter jets.
The LoI will strengthen the current long-term partnership between the companies. The cooperation will focus on the MRO of F100-PW-220/220E and F100-PW-229 military jet engines.
Pratt & Whitney F100 senior director Kelly Young said: “Pratt & Whitney is excited for this collaboration opportunity with Patria. The Letter of Intent provides a solid foundation for our teams to define our future business arrangement as a participant in our sustainment global network.”
In addition, the collaboration includes plans for Patria to join Pratt & Whitney’s F100 global sustainment network.
This will allow Patria to become the logistic support supplier, including the F100 MRO.
The firms have also created a working group in connection with a long-term co-operation plan and agreement this year.
Patria partnerships vice-president Mikko Kilpeläinen said: “Pratt & Whitney and Patria have had a successful cooperation model already for more than 40 years, and this is a natural continuum to that.
“With this letter of intent, we also want to jointly acknowledge the aim to deepen and develop our operations. Being part of the Pratt & Whitney global F100 sustainment network and deepening our partnership support our growth strategy and provides us new opportunities together with Pratt & Whitney.”
The Patria Belgium Engine Center is currently providing support to nearly 15 international air forces for their F100 requirements.
In October 2020, Pratt & Whitney secured a deal from the F-35 Joint Program Office to conduct the F135 modernisation study and operational assessment.