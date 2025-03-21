The engine has a maximum weight of 56kg and a lifespan of 2000 hours. Credit: © EDGE Group PJSC.

POWERTECH, part of EDGE Group, has secured its first order to supply six-cylinder fuel-injection P145i engine, to ADASI.

The engine is designed to boost efficiency and performance of uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) and light aircraft.

It is expected to deliver reliability and fuel efficiency, and its integration capabilities are tailored for advanced aerial platforms.

The P145i is engineered to operate in various environmental conditions, and its lightweight build enhances operational flexibility, noted the company.

It has a maximum weight of 56kg, a lifespan of 2,000 hours, and a fuel system featuring a double fuel pump. Its fuel consumption during cruising is stated to be at 300gr/kw/h.

ADASI CEO Juma Al Kaabi said: “As a regional leader in autonomous systems, ADASI is committed to equipping its platforms with the most advanced technologies to meet the evolving demands of modern defence operations.

“Integrating POWERTECH’s P145i engine into our platforms aligns with our mission to deliver superior UAV capabilities, ensuring enhanced performance, efficiency, and operational reliability. This partnership reinforces our commitment to offering our customers state-of-the-art solutions that ensure mission success.”

This first order comes after the engine’s introduction at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference 2025, which was held between 17 – 21 February.

EDGE Senior Industrial Strategy & Partnerships – Platforms & Systems vice president Julien Fabreguette: “This landmark order is a defining moment for POWERTECH and a testament to the strength of cross-complementary synergies within EDGE Group.

“The P145i embodies our engineering excellence, offering a powerful and fuel-efficient solution for UAVs and advanced aerial platforms. We are proud to support ADASI with cutting-edge propulsion solutions that enhance its aerial capabilities and support its portfolio of autonomous systems.”

In April 2024, EDGE Group and Indra Sistemas of Spain announced the creation of a joint venture based in Abu Dhabi.

This partnership is anticipated to bolster both companies’ capabilities in developing radar systems for applications across air, land, and sea domains.