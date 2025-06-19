IAF helicopters will be equipped with advance technologies. Credit: Daverse/Shutterstock.

Poland National Defence Deputy Minister Paweł Bejda has engaged in discussions with US defence contractor RTX CEO, aimed at identifying strategic avenues for cooperation between them.

The primary focus of their meeting was to explore ways to enhance the participation of Polish industry in manufacturing critical components for armaments and advancing modern defence technologies.

A key topic was initiating the production of cable harnesses for the Patriot missile system within Poland.

Additionally, the parties explored ways to boost Polish industry participation in manufacturing Patriot launchers for exports.

The meeting also addressed potential joint efforts in air defence radar enhancements and radiolocation research and development.

The two sides also discussed on expediting missile deliveries for the FA-50 jets used by the Polish Air Force and considering localising their production. Integration of FA-50 aircraft with US weapon systems was another subject during the talks.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Counter-drone technology collaboration was likewise on the table, the Polish Defence Ministry said.

These discussions are part of ongoing efforts to attract major defence industry investments to Poland, aiming to fortify the nation’s security and foster growth in its defence sector, it noted.

In recent developments, Poland has taken delivery of the first AH-64D Apache attack helicopters from the US under a lease agreement.

The formal handover occurred on 17 June in Inowrocław in the presence of Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said: “Today we are presenting a version that will be used primarily for training, but in its final version, version E, it is equipped with the latest monitoring, detection, imaging and information transfer system to the entire combat group, which will be organized in this way. These helicopters will affect both air and ground targets. (…) Apache helicopters will not only be related to their tasks, but will also transfer information to Abrams, F-35.”

Poland finalised a $10bn (32bn zlotys) deal with the US on 13 August 2024 for 96 AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters, complete with logistics and training support.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up