In a move to bolster transatlantic security ties, the US State Department has given the nod for a potential $255m foreign military sale of communications equipment to the government of Poland.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the proposed sale, emphasising its alignment with US foreign policy goals and the national security objectives of both nations within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
The deal, spearheaded by L3Harris Technologies, Inc., aims to enhance Poland’s military communications capabilities, fostering interoperability with the US and fellow NATO allies while fortifying the nation’s role in maintaining stability and progress in Europe.
Valued at an estimated $255m, the proposed sale includes a suite of radios, such as AN/PRC-117G, AN/PRC-152A, AN/PRC-158, AN/PRC-160, AN/PRC-163, and AN/PRC-167, along with global positioning system (GPS) receivers integrated with selective availability anti-spoofing module (SAASM) or M-Code.
The package encompasses support equipment, spare parts, technical manuals, new equipment training, and various logistics and programme support elements.
The communications upgrade is expected to contribute to Poland’s military goals by improving its communications capability and modernising existing infrastructure.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc., based in Melbourne, FL, is set to be the principal contractor for this potential deal. The proposed sale necessitates temporary duty travel for up to five US Government and contractor representatives to conduct training in Poland.
The announcement reinforces the enduring partnership between the US and Poland within the NATO alliance and shows the commitment to enhancing military capabilities in the face of evolving security challenges in the European region.