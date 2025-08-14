The Polish Air Force’s Lockheed F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets. Credit: Soos Jozsef/Shutterstock.com.

Polish Defence Minister Wladysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has signed a $3.8bn agreement with the US for the modernisation of its F-16 C/D Block 52 multi-role combat aircraft fleet.

The agreement signed on 13 August 2025, will see the fleet being upgraded to the V Block 72 version.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said: “The current capabilities of the F-16 C/D version are good, but after 20 years, they are insufficient to address the threats. We need to improve reconnaissance capabilities, communications, integration with the F-35, Abrams, and Apache, as well as the ability to operate in any domain.

“The $3.8bn modernisation will enable the transition from the C/D Block 52 version to the V Block 72 version – the same one purchased by, among others, Slovaks as their most modern plane.”

The upgrade process will be undertaken at Military Aviation Works No 2 located in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Works are scheduled to commence in 2028 and are expected to continue through 2038.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Currently, Poland’s Air Force inventory includes 48 F-16 comprising 36 F-16C Block 52 and 12 F-16D Block 52 jets.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said: “The modernisation of 48 Polish F-16s will take place at Polish facilities. This means secure jobs and the development of skills. The modernisation will cover not only the aircraft themselves, but also radar, communications, friend-or-foe reconnaissance systems, ground infrastructure, simulators, and trainers.

“This is a major investment, carried out with the state’s finances in mind and thanks to taxpayers. Our goal is for Poland to be among the top three Nato countries in terms of operational capabilities.”

The F-16V, also known as Viper, represents the most advanced version of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, a fourth-generation multi-role fighter aircraft produced by Lockheed Martin.

This variant incorporates advanced technologies designed to seamlessly integrate with fifth-generation fighters like the F-35 and F-22.

Equipped for a variety of mission profiles, the F-16V can engage in suppression of enemy air defences, air-to-ground and air-to-air combat, deep interdiction, and maritime interdiction missions.

The modernisation initiative follows the US State Department’s approval in October 2024 for a potential foreign military sale to Poland for the midlife upgrade (MLU) package for the F-16 Viper along with necessary logistics and programme support.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up