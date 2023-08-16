Pilatus Aircraft awarded CMC Electronics a contract for PC-21 avionics. Credit: CMC Electronics.

Canadian avionics manufacturer CMC Electronics announced a multi-year deal with Pilatus Aircraft for the acquisition of its ‘cutting-edge’ avionics systems for the PC-21 Next Generation Trainer.

The Canada-based company stated that the Head-Up Display (HUD) subsystem, Flight Management System and GNSS receiver are all included in this contract.

Brad Nolen, VP of sales and marketing at CMC Electronics, highlights the extended relationship between the two companies: “CMC Electronics and Pilatus have had a longstanding collaboration spanning over two decades, with more than 300 HUD sub-systems as well as more than 500 FMS and 300 GPS already delivered to Pilatus.”

As previously reported by Airforce Technology, Pilatus partnered with CMC Electronics for the supply of its brand dual flight management systems (FMS) for the French Air Force’s PC-21 aircraft.

The Sparrow Hawk HUD is part of CMC’s HUD sub-system, which includes a full set of Up Front Control Panels in both the front and rear cockpits, as well as a HUD camera.

The SparrowHawk HUD is a small device with a 25-degree Total Field of View that can display raster video as well as stroke symbology.

CMC’s civil-certified flight management systems (FMS) are simple to install, integrate and configure.

The manufacturer’s FMS system includes specialised features to decrease pilot effort during important missions and its integrated radio management system is optimized for size, weight, power and cost.

The collaboration followed Spain’s purchase of additional PC-21 turboprop-powered advanced trainers, bringing the country’s PC-21 fleet to 40 aircraft.