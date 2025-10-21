First PhantomStrike radar delivered to KAI for their FA-50 light combat aircraft fleet. Credit: © RTX.

Raytheon, an RTX business, has completed the delivery of the first PhantomStrike radar to Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) for integration into its FA-50 Light Combat Aircraft fleet.

In May 2023, Raytheon confirmed its plan to deploy the PhantomStrike radar into the KAI FA-50 light combat aircraft.

PhantomStrike is a fully air-cooled, fire-control radar equipped with highly efficient Gallium Nitride (GaN).

Designed to detect, track, and target long-range threats, PhantomStrike can function across multiple platforms. These include unmanned and light-attack aircraft, fighter jets, helicopters, and ground-based towers.

The technology is said to provide robust radar capability with enhanced target detection and jamming resistance, at a fraction of a typical fire control radar’s cost.

Raytheon advanced products and solutions president Dan Theisen said: “In an increasingly complex and contested battlespace, aircrew need to make informed, split-second decisions to ensure mission success.

“Delivering the first PhantomStrike system to KAI marks a pivotal step in equipping our customers with the advanced technology needed to maintain a decisive advantage in combat.”

The PhantomStrike radar’s design caters to platforms with size, weight, and power restrictions including uncrewed and light-attack aircraft, fighter jets, and helicopters.

Designed to be lightweight, the radar system is eligible for export as a direct commercial sale product.

Earlier in 2025, Raytheon executed a series of flight tests on its multi-programme testbed aircraft, successfully demonstrating the system’s air-to-air and air-to-ground capabilities.

A lab unit was delivered in August for further integration testing. PhantomStrike’s production occurs in three locations including Forest, Mississippi; Tucson, Arizona; and Scotland; which is supported by Raytheon UK.

