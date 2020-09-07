Persistent Systems supports USAF’s second ABMS On-Ramp experiment

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Persistent Systems has supported the second Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) On-Ramp Experiment of the US Air Force (USAF).

Completed on 3 September, the experiment was conducted under the backing of US Space, Strategic and Northern Commands.

Under a multi-billion-dollar effort, AMBS sees companies coming together to construct an internet of things for the military. It is different from the conventional platform-centric programme.

Computers, sensors and shooters are linked at machine speeds and fulfil the vision of US Department of Defense’s Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

At many military sites, the ABMS On-Ramp 2 simulated an attack on the national infrastructure of the US.



Persistent Systems Business Development VP Adrien Robenhymer said: “To respond to such an attack in a coordinated fashion, the combatant commands needed reliable connectivity.

“Our Wave Relay MANET technology played a major role in delivering that mobile connectivity fabric.”

The company was successful in linking strategic convoys with dismounts, sensors, vehicles, and other supporting assets at Nellis Air Force Base (AFB). This allowed and defended the mobile command-and-control capability.

In addition, the company’s Cloud Relay edge-extension fed treated sensor data to the Unified Data Library at the White Sands Missile Range.

The Unified Data Library is a Cloud-based architecture. It is used to create Common Operating Pictures (COPs).

Robenhymer added: “We also networked other enabling connectivity. For example, we augmented 5G in austere areas, which is an amazing capability.”

At Andrews AFB, the company aided different COPs to visualise the data for visitors on On-Ramp 2. It also provided a two-way communications path to the All Domain Operations Center’s members.

Robenhymer stated: “In all, we were connecting sensor to shooter, connecting vehicles, platforms, people, and data all residing on our scalable, low-latency, high-bandwidth wireless network with room to spare for additional capabilities, such as counter-UAS or controlling drone swarms.”

In April, Persistent secured a contract from the USAF to provide new radio hardware for convoy communications/situational awareness programme Wave Relay Tactical Assault Kit (WaRTAK).