Persistent Systems has secured a contract from the US Air Force (USAF) to provide new radio hardware for convoy communications/situational awareness programme Wave Relay Tactical Assault Kit (WaRTAK).

Under the $25m four-year contract, the company will provide Android-loaded MPU5 smart networking devices and the Dual Push-to-Talk (PTT) system for the programme.

The PTT system will permit users to speak on two radio talk groups simultaneously and operate as an intercom system.

Under the WaRTAK programme, which commenced in 2016, USAF convoys driving in adverse environments will receive multi-domain communications and situational awareness.

Persistent Systems Business Development vice-president Adrien Robenhymer said: “It ties radio, Global Positioning System (GPS), cellular and satellite internet connections, everything, into our self-healing Wave Relay MANET.”



The use of WaRTAK will enable ground vehicles, support aircraft and individuals to communicate and coordinate with units on tactical assault kit (TAK).

TAK is a shared digital map for Android TAK (ATAK) and Windows TAK (WinTAK).

Through high-definition video or photos, unknown or enemy vehicles that might prove a threat to strategic mobile airforce assets can be identified.

The WaRTAK programme was developed to accommodate a critical need for Rapid Innovation through the Air Force Research Lab.

Robenhymer added: “WaRTAK uses our legacy MPU3 and Gen4 equipment. This hardware has been the backbone of the programme, operating in extreme conditions and temperatures. But it’s time to introduce WaRTAK to the newest generation of gear.”

The scheduled upgrade to Generation 5 hardware is expected to bring a substantial increase in capability and will reduce the size, weight and power on vehicles.