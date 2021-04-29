Peraton to continue supporting USAF’s Minuteman III ICBM system

Launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile. Credit: US Air Force photo / Michael Peterson.

Peraton has been awarded a contract to continue supporting the US Air Force’s (USAF) Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract is valued at approximately $360m and lasts for a period of 18 years.

The company will carry out software analysis and testing and provide ‘independent verification of safety criteria’ for the operational software of Minuteman III.

The contract will also see Peraton deploy its ‘digital simulators and emulators’ for the testing of Minuteman III software.

Work under the latest order will be performed at the company’s facilities in Layton, Utah and El Segundo, California, US.



The Minuteman III is a long-range, solid-fuel, three-stage ICBM with the capability to carry single or multiple nuclear warheads. It is being used by the US Air Force Combat Command.

The missile is powered by three solid-fuel rocket engines and weighs 36,030kg. It has a range of more than 5,218nm and a speed of some 24,000km/h at burnout.

Cyber Mission sector president Tom Afferton said: “For more than 45 years, Peraton has proudly partnered with the US Air Force and Department of Defense (DoD) to support the Minuteman III systems.

“Our team’s strong system knowledge and deep experience in static and dynamic code analysis and software testing allow us to deliver best-in-class capabilities to the Air Force.”

It is a vital component of the US strategic deterrent force Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC).

In April 2019, Peraton secured a contract extension for the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) CF-18 Avionics Optimized Weapon System Support programme.