The landing of modified Bombardier Global 6000 for the PEGASUS SIGINT mission in Hamburg. Credit: Lufthansa Technik Defense.

The first aircraft for the Persistent German Airborne Surveillance System (PEGASUS) programme has reached Germany, marking a phase change in the multi-company initiative to build new airborne signals intelligence (SIGINT) capability for the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr).

The aircraft arrived at Lufthansa Technik’s Hamburg headquarters after completing a transatlantic flight from Bombardier’s Wichita, Kansas facility.

This delivery initiates the mission system integration and certification stage in Germany following the design and development phase in the US.

Hensoldt Airborne SIGINT vice president Jürgen Halder said: “This delivery marks a decisive step towards operational capability. With the arrival of the first aircraft in Hamburg, we are entering the crucial phase of system integration and qualification. Together with our partners, we are now moving from design and test into full implementation — bringing the next generation of airborne intelligence to life.”

With the aircraft now in Hamburg, Lufthansa Technik will undertake several tasks, including integration of SIGINT system, based on HENSOLDT’s Kalaetron Integral, installation of the designated mission cabin, and fitting of additional military and communication systems.

The company is also responsible for both civil and military certification processes applicable to the aircraft.

At the same time, preparations for entry-into-service support are in progress, covering the training of technical and flight personnel as well as the development and distribution of technical documentation to facilitate operational readiness.

Lufthansa Technik special aircraft services vice president Michael von Puttkamer said: “Seeing the PEGASUS aircraft returning to Hamburg for their important next chapter is a proud moment for our teams.

“This milestone marks the start of an exciting new phase in which we will bring together technology, craftsmanship, and special mission aircraft expertise to deliver one of the most advanced airborne intelligence platforms ever built.”

The PEGASUS programme is led by Hensoldt, which serves as the general contractor with overall responsibility for realisation of the weapons system itself as well as associated ground station, training facilities, and data analysis infrastructure.

Lufthansa Technik Defense acts as prime subcontractor on the project, handling procurement and modification of the aircraft and integrating the reconnaissance system developed by Hensoldt.

Bombardier Defense provides its Global 6000 business jet platform and contributes to the programme with its engineering and flight-testing expertise.

