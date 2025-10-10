PDW flagship sUAS, the C100. Credit: PDW/PRNewswire.

Drone technology company PDW has secured its first contract from the US Air Force (USAF) to supply the C100 multi-mission uncrewed aircraft system (UAS).

The agreement was facilitated by the 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing (AGOW) at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.

The AGOW oversees four units dedicated to a variety of Air Force operations across multiple domains.

The C100 is a flagship Group 2 UAS from PDW, designed to provide significant adaptability, endurance, and tactical versatility.

The drone is capable of continuous flight for durations up to 74 minutes and can achieve a top speed of 40mph.

Its operational scope can extend beyond 10km, PDW said.

The heavy-lift quadcopter has the capacity to carry loads weighing up to 21.4 pounds. It is said to be compatible with a broad range of third-party payloads, offering support for numerous communication protocols.

PDW’s system integrates flight avionics approved by the Defense Innovation Unit’s Blue-UAS programme and utilises AES-256 encrypted datalink for secure communications.

The C100 can be deployed on various missions including intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), electronic warfare, and kinetic effects.

PDW CEO and co-founder Ryan Gury said: “The US Air Force is seeking advanced, modular solutions to fill a critical gap in rapidly deployable, multi-mission aerial platforms and PDW’s C100 is the perfect system to deliver on this need.

“The 93rd AGOW’s operational diversity is a perfect match for the C100’s modular payload ecosystem and unmatched performance across a range of mission profiles.”

This latest engagement with the USAF builds upon PDW’s expanding portfolio of contracts with the US Army, which includes participation in programmes such as Medium Range Reconnaissance and the Transformation in Contact Initiative.

