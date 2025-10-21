Paul Hastings and TriLegal have emerged as the leading mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal advisers in the Asia-Pacific region for the first three quarters (Q1-Q3) of 2025, according to the latest legal advisers league table released by data and analytics firm GlobalData.

An analysis of GlobalData’s financial deals database revealed that Paul Hastings secured the top spot in terms of deal value, providing counsel on transactions totaling $23.1bn.

On the other hand, TriLegal distinguished itself in terms of deal volume, having advised on 42 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Paul Hastings was the sole adviser to surpass $20 billion total deal value mark during Q1-Q3 2025. The involvement in $22.8 billion deal for the acquisition of majority stake in ports from CK Hutchison Holdings and Panama ports by a consortium of investors played a pivotal role for Paul Hastings in securing the top spot by value.

“Meanwhile, TriLegal, which was the top adviser by volume during Q1-Q3 2024, managed to retain its leadership position by this metric during the reporting period.”

Clifford Chance ranked second in deal value, advising on transactions totalling $16.8bn. Following it were Norton Rose Fulbright with $13.9bn, Herbert Smith Freehills with $10.5bn, and King & Wood Mallesons with $9.9bn.

On the other hand, AZB & Partners secured the second spot in deal volume, handling 36 transactions. It was followed by Khaitan & Co with 23 deals, Baker McKenzie with 20 deals, and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas with 19 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions of deals from leading advisers.

