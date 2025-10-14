The assembly and maintenance facility was constructed by Defence Properties Finland. Credit: Patria Group.

Patria Group has taken possession of a newly constructed facility in Finland, dedicated to the assembly and maintenance of F-35 fighter jet engines.

The facility, situated in Linnavuori, Nokia, was developed by Defence Properties Finland.

Its initial role will be to provide assembly space for F135 engines, with plans to transition to maintenance and overhaul services in the future.

This progression aligns with the anticipated arrival of Finland’s first F-35A fighters at the Lapland Air Wing base in Rovaniemi towards the end of next year.

Nokia will remain a hub for the maintenance activities throughout the operational lifespan of the F-35 fleet in Finland.

Construction of the facility was guided by the stringent security specifications of the F-35 programme and engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney.

These measures are part of the broader industrial cooperation associated with the F-35 programme.

Finland Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen said: “The production of F-35 components in Linnavuori is a significant and concrete step forward in the defence and security cooperation between Finland and the US.

“It is also a recognition of Finnish expertise, which is trusted even in the most demanding projects. The F-35 will become the backbone of air defence for the entire democratic world, and with Linnavuori, an important centre of expertise will be established in Finland.”

Patria is set to assemble F135 engines and components from 2025 to the end of this decade, under an agreement inked with Pratt & Whitney last year.

This will be followed by a shift to maintenance, repair, overhaul, and upgrade (MRO&U) operations, commencing in 2030.

The agreement is projected to generate employment for approximately 50 individuals at Patria between 2025 and 2030.

The establishment of the production facilities was complemented by the construction of new infrastructure and transport routes in the area.

In March 2024, Patria and Lockheed Martin signed a memorandum of agreement to set up a production line for F-35 landing gear doors in Finland.

