Parsons’ new task order includes air-base air-defence (ABAD) capabilities. Credit: US Air Force/commons.wikimedia.org.

Technology company Parsons has been awarded a task order by the US Department of Defense to provide air-base air-defence (ABAD) capabilities.

The task order has a value of $18m and a base performance period of one year. It can be extended by exercising two option years.

It involves providing ABAD capabilities to counter threats that range from uncrewed aircraft systems to active cruise missiles.

The capabilities will be offered in support of US Air Forces-Europe (USAFE) and Air Forces Africa (AFAFRICA) bases across the Europe and Africa theatre.

Parsons ABAD programme manager John Scarlett said: “The global threat environment continues evolving at a rapid pace that is exceeding our existing air defence approach and requires more flexible, innovative solutions to ensure force protection.

“Our team is partnering with the [US] Air Force to continue transforming the battlespace by developing scalable, responsive, all-domain air base defence systems that quickly detect, alert, deny, and defeat threats ranging from across the spectrum.”

The company will carry out the work under the contract at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

It will oversee the strengthening of ABAD technical baseline capabilities at the Ramstein Air Defense Systems Integration Laboratory integration annexe.

The company will also launch a capability for ABAD training, build a functional ABAD early warning capability, manufacture the ABAD technical baseline, and offer support services related to systems engineering.

In July 2021, a Parsons-led team received the $953m US Air force (USAF) ABAD indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to safeguard air bases within USAFE and AFARICA areas of responsibility.

The ten-year, single-award contract required the company to design, develop, refine, acquire, control and sustain the ABAD systems.