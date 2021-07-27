Parsons-led industry team wins $953m USAF ABAD IDIQ contract

The contract is to provide the full spectrum of ABAD capabilities. Credit: USAF / Staff Sgt Caycee Cook.

Parsons-led industry team has won the $953m US Air Force (USAF) Air Base Air Defense (ABAD) indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract.

Under the ten-year contract, the USAF seeks to procure equipment and services to protect air bases within US Africa Command and US European Command areas of responsibility (EUCOM/AFRICOM AOR).

SRC, Leidos, Stellar Solutions, CUBRC, Science Applications International (SAIC), Darkblade, ELTA North America, Leonardo, Black River Systems and Capstone Research are the companies under Parsons-led ABAD team.

Furthermore, Teledyne FLIR, Microsoft, RADA, Liteye, FORTEM, and Rafael will enable Parsons-led ABAD team to utilise expanded technologies.

Parsons ABAD programme manager Shaun McGrath said: “As threats continue to advance and evolve globally, our team of industry leaders is ready to protect the nation’s global warfighters by developing a flexible, responsive, all-domain air base defence system to rapidly detect, alert, deny, or defeat threats ranging from low-cost irregular attacks to hypersonic weapons.



“Our tailored solutions and all-domain expertise combined with next-generation commercial detect and defeat capabilities, enable us to provide constant and reliable protection for our forces today and every day.”

The team will design, procure, integrate, operate, and maintain ABAD systems.

Parsons noted that the ABAD team will concentrate on the all-domain system maturation comprising commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) and government off-the-shelf (GOTS) software and hardware technologies.

The all-domain system features an integrated design to protect both existing and future USAF air bases.

Work under the contract will be performed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.