Parsons will support development of modelling, simulation and analysis and more. Credit: © 2023 Parsons Corporation.

Parsons has secured a contract to support the US Air Force’s (USAF) missions related to capability, planning, systems, and synthetic environment modelling and simulation analysis.

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) multiple-award award is valued at $900m.

The initial performance period of the contract is five years, with an additional option to extend the contract until November 2032.

As one of the selected industry partners, Parsons will be responsible to support a wide range of missions managed by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Centre Architectures and Integration Directorate.

The missions include developing modelling, simulation and analysis; cost analysis and trades; technical risk reduction and test engineering; software development and curation; and standards and architecture development and curation.

Work under this task order also includes the development of several advanced synthetic simulator environments in support of the operational evaluation and training, as well as capability development and development planning.

Parsons Defense and Intelligence president Paul Decker said: “As near-peer threats continue to evolve, it’s imperative that our forces are equipped to respond to increasingly complex adversary tactics across the air and space domains.

“Parsons brings a distinct portfolio of agile systems-of-systems engineering, software development, and advanced weapon system modelling and simulation capabilities that are combat-proven and ready to support the USAF in its ongoing mission to develop and sustain the nation’s elite fighting force of the future.”

The company has been providing various all-domain services such as mission planning, network operations, edge computing, and space-domain awareness operations, among others, for the Department of Air Force for the past several decades.

In 2020, a team of industry partners led by Parsons was chosen to provide equipment and services to protect USAF air bases under a $953m IDIQ award.