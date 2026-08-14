Parsons will provide integration, testing, and deployment support for USAFE-AFAFRICA operational systems. Credit: Parsons Corporation.

Parsons has secured a task order valued at up to $70m to provide integration, testing, and operational support for air base defence systems across the US Air Forces (USAF) in Europe – Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) region.

The four-year agreement, which includes three additional 12-month option periods, is awarded under the Air Base Air Defence (ABAD) programme.

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The contract covers system integration and testing, as well as the sustainment and maintenance of protective capabilities for US and allied forces.

Work will also include the deployment and ongoing support of point-defence systems designed to protect personnel, aircraft, installations, and other critical assets from threats such as uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS).

Parsons stated that its responsibilities will extend through the operational transition of these systems.

Parsons’ Defence and Intelligence business president Mike Kushin said: “Parsons is honoured to continue supporting the US Air Force’s critical force protection mission across Europe and Africa.

“This award reflects our proven ability to integrate and operationalise exquisite defence capabilities in complex, fluid environments. By expanding our role on the ABAD programme, we will help strengthen the readiness, resilience, and protection of US and allied forces throughout the USAFE-AFAFRICA theatre.”

This latest award follows Parsons’ ongoing support for the ABAD mission, which addresses evolving aerial threats in complex and contested environments.

The company highlighted its experience in systems engineering, air and missile defence, and rapid deployment as key factors in its continued work with the Department of War.

The USAF’s ABAD programme focuses on enhancing air base security amid an evolving threat landscape, particularly as the use of unmanned aerial systems grows.

According to the company, the need for scalable and integrated defence solutions is rising, given the dynamic operational requirements in both Europe and Africa.

The award further establishes Parsons’ position in providing mission-focused support services to defence customers operating across multiple domains.