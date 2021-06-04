Parsons upgrades US DoD’s airborne mission planning software

C2Core is a Parsons-developed Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) capability. Credit: Parsons Corporation.

Parsons has delivered a new capability update to the US Department of Defense’s (DoD) airborne mission planning software, known as ‘C2Core Air’.

The capability is a new Cloud-native, web-based client sharing that provides Cloud computing for combat operations.

This upgrade improves the quick reaction capabilities of the operator and considerably lowers timelines for mission planning.

The US firm claims that the C2Core Air system is the ‘first commercial global, Cloud-compliant airborne mission planning software’ currently in operation.

C2Core Air software supports all phases of combat air operations, from strategy to mission planning, and resource tasking to combat assessment.

It is used to produce ‘Air Tasking Order, Airspace Control Order, and Operational Tasking Link messages’ for ‘communicating air battle and network plans’ to the end-user.

It is currently being used by the US Air Force (USAF) Air Combat Command (ACC), Air National Guard (ANG), United States Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), 16th Air Force and the US Navy.

Foreign military services such as the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), and New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) also employ the system.

Parsons mission software factory vice-president Drew Decker said: “We’re excited to continue supporting our defence customers with technology that increases their mission effectiveness, enables faster and more sophisticated full-spectrum planning, and integrates an actionable intelligence database that empowers combat capability in all-domain environments.

“New capabilities include planning for air location, attack, escort, ground alert, and reconnaissance mission types, as well as management of all friendly order of battle resource information to include tactical information.”

In early March, Parsons won a multiple award task order contract from the US Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC).