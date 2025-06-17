Vice Admiral Jan Willem Hartman, Commander of the interservice Materiel and IT Command (left), shaking hands with Bosco da Costa Junior, president and chief executive of Embraer Defense & Security (right), during a signing ceremony at the Paris Air Show 2025. Credit: Author.

The Dutch Armed Forces finalised the procurement of an aeromedical module unit to compliment its five C-390 Millenium airlifters in a new deal with the Brazilian contractor Embraer during the Paris Air Show on 17 June 2025.

This contract comprises one firm order and the potential for up to seven more orders for the Netherlands and those of its allies which operate the Brazilian aircraft.

The system is a roll-on/roll-off medical module – a self-contained, air-transportable unit that functions as a small-scale hospital. It supports the treatment and transport of patients, including those requiring emergency surgery and full life support. Embraer’s design also allows for the transport of infected patients, protecting the medical staff and the crew.

All components of the aeromedical system are fully compatible with the C-390’s Cargo Handling System and can be rapidly installed through the aircraft’s rear ramp. The capability will enhance the Netherlands’ ability to conduct humanitarian, disaster relief, and military medical operations especially during its forward presence, a strategic concept that is becoming necessary in Europe.

A Brazilian Air Force C-390 Millennium conducts an aerial demonstration during the Royal International Air Tattoo, the world’s largest international airshow at RAF Fairford, England, 19 July 2024. Credit: DVIDS.

European C-390 users

The C-390 can carry payloads of 26 tonnes and flies at 470 knots, which the company claims exceeds that of other medium-sized military transport aircraft.

The platform offers a wide range of missions, from transporting and dropping cargo and troops, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting and humanitarian missions, operating on temporary or unpaved runways, such as packed earth, soil and gravel.

The aircraft configured with air-to-air refueling equipment, with the designation KC-390, has proven its aerial refueling capacity both as a tanker and as a receiver, in this case by receiving fuel from another KC-390 using pods installed under the wings.

A trilateral procurement strategy

Since entering operation with the Brazilian Air Force in 2019, the aircraft has seen an uptick in Europe.

The Portuguese Air Force ordered units in 2023 and the Hungarian Air Force in 2024.

In early April 2025, Sweden agreed to purchase the C-390, after joining the Austrian-Dutch agreement with Embraer. This unique contract allows for the option of additional countries take part, cultivating a user group on the distant continent.

Together, the three signees purchased 13 C-390 aircraft: the Netherlands is to purchase five, and Austria and Sweden will both buy four.

This cooperation provides the countries with economies of scale in training, maintenance and sustainment. Furthermore, all 13 C-390s will have the same configuration, making it easier to operate together and exchange personnel.

