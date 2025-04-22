The DropAir is engineered to integrate smoothly with a variety of drone models. Credit: Valdeiglesias/Shutterstock.

ParaZero Technologies has secured export clearance from the Israeli Ministry of Defense’s Defense Export Controls Agency (DECA) for its DropAir Precision Airdrop System.

The system, which is a collaborative effort with Heven Drones, can now be offered to an international customer base.

The newly granted approval is anticipated to bolster ParaZero’s expansion strategy by unlocking new international markets for its precision aerial delivery solutions and reinforcing its alliances with uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) manufacturers.

The DropAir system, when combined with Heven’s UAVs, provides secure aerial delivery of essential payloads. These include medical supplies, tactical equipment, and humanitarian aid, particularly in areas that are difficult to access or are considered dangerous.

The integrated solution is designed for autonomous operation, improved safety, and mission-critical accuracy.

ParaZero CEO Boaz Shetzer said: “Receiving DECA approval for our DropAir system and Heven integration is a major achievement.

“It validates the system’s compliance with export regulations and paves the way for expanded collaboration with defence, logistics, and emergency response customers worldwide.”

Supporting both autonomous and remote manual uncrewed aerial system (UAS) operations, the DropAir offers adaptable drone functionalities to meet specific mission demands.

Its payload release mechanism is designed for quick deployment and rapid withdrawal from high-risk areas, functioning in all light conditions without compromising the location of the forces involved.

The system features an autonomous parachute system that deploys the parachute closer to the target landing zone.

This late-deployment approach minimises drift caused by adverse weather, enhancing the precision and safety of deliveries to ground troops.

The DropAir is engineered to integrate with a variety of drone models, including those of military-grade.

Heven CEO Bentzion Levinson said: “At Heven, we are focused on building a drone ecosystem that can support the most critical of missions – from contested logistics to disaster relief – in the most hostile environments.

“In ParaZero, we have found a partner that shares our commitment to precision and mission success. We congratulate them on this milestone and look forward to our ongoing collaboration.”