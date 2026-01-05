The order marks ParaZero’s first direct contract with the defence entity for its anti-drone technology. Credit: Sherbak_photo/Shutterstoick.com.

Aerospace defence company ParaZero Technologies has received its first purchase order for the DefendAir counter-uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS) from an unnamed main Israeli defence entity.

This marks the company’s initial direct contract with this customer for its anti-drone technology.

The agreement provides for the delivery of DefendAir units, as well as integration and training support intended to ensure the systems reach operational status quickly.

DefendAir is designed to intercept and neutralise hostile drones using a patented net-launching mechanism, which enables non-kinetic engagement with minimal collateral damage.

According to ParaZero, the system incorporates multiple existing technologies, including detection, C2, and RF systems, within a multi-layered approach that also features soft- and hard-kill capabilities.

Field trials have shown 100% interception rates, the company claimed.

The technology is intended to protect military personnel, infrastructure, government buildings, and urban environments from unmanned aerial threats. It also supports operations such as VIP protection and the safeguarding of critical infrastructure.

The procurement comes amid the increasing drone activity identified in recent conflicts, which has been recognised as a major risk to ground forces and critical operations.

The Israeli defence entity will use the new systems as part of wider procurement efforts aimed at countering such threats.

ParaZero CEO Ariel Alon said: “We are honoured to receive this first order from a leading Israeli defense entity, a testament to the reliability and effectiveness of our DefendAir systems in real-world defense scenarios.

“Following the lessons of recent conflicts, where drones have emerged as a significant battlefield challenge, this procurement underscores the urgent need for advanced, scalable counter-drone capabilities. We are proud to contribute to enhancing the protection of Israeli forces and look forward to supporting broader deployment of our technology.”

